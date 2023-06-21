Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $79.83

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.83 and traded as high as $81.10. Walker & Dunlop shares last traded at $79.55, with a volume of 393,400 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.