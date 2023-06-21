VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.93

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $12.09. VOXX International shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 70,100 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOXX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

VOXX International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $265.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VOXX International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in VOXX International by 27.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in VOXX International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in VOXX International by 157.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading

