Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $194.90

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $194.90 and traded as high as $217.00. Virtus Investment Partners shares last traded at $211.66, with a volume of 105,400 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 22.77 and a current ratio of 22.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.38. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $176.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 22.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 39.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 538.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,345 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

