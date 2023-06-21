Team (NYSE:TISI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.66

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.66 and traded as high as $6.69. Team shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 14,800 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Team from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Team Stock Up 9.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Team ( NYSE:TISI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.28 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 186.85% and a net margin of 8.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Team in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Team in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Team by 83.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Team by 349.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

