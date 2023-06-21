Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.84

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.84 and traded as high as $40.60. Granite Construction shares last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 1,028,900 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $560.07 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Construction

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Articles

