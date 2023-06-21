Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.04

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.04 and traded as high as $17.55. Kelly Services shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 1,608,200 shares traded.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Kelly Services from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Kelly Services Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $639.33 million, a PE ratio of -177.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -299.97%.

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $76,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $710,874.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kelly Services by 131.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kelly Services by 43.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

