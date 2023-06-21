Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.24

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.24 and traded as high as $101.45. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $97.82, with a volume of 50,700 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average is $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $597.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 79.84%. The firm had revenue of $703.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 85.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 65,519 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $8,755,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

