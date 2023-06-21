TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0122

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $119.30 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00042319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014302 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000896 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,844,722 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,512,168 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.