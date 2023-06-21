3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.45

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $9.75. 3D Systems shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 3,888,000 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DDD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

3D Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at 3D Systems

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $74,517.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

