Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.99

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.99 and traded as high as $15.88. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 442,100 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $500.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 11.03%.

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $66,726.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Novelette Murray sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $66,726.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $628,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,272 shares of company stock valued at $832,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 528.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 37.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

