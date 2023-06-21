Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.14. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 1,829,700 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ken Takanashi bought 22,053,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $20,068,758.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,847,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,611,401.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.