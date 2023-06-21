Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $180.20

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 180.20 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 180.20 ($2.31), with a volume of 9975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.20 ($2.15).

Baltic Classifieds Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 162.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.01. The company has a market cap of £894.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,205.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lina Mačienė sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.92), for a total value of £450,000 ($575,815.74). Company insiders own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

