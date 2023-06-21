Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $169.62

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $169.62 and traded as high as $201.47. Biglari shares last traded at $198.70, with a volume of 3,800 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biglari in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Biglari Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari

Biglari ( NYSE:BH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $222.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $90.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter worth $1,143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter worth $733,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter worth $347,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biglari by 74.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Biglari by 519.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

Further Reading

