Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.65

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.65 and traded as high as $63.34. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $62.34, with a volume of 748,000 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $77,630.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,582.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Further Reading

