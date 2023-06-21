National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.55

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.55 and traded as high as $79.98. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $77.67, with a volume of 74,500 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded National Presto Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.59.

Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $80.41 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $2,202,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 6,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 2,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Presto Industries

(Get Rating)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.