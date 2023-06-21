Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 4,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (FSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FSMO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

