LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
