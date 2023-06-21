Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
