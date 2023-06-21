Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock opened at $353.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.44. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

