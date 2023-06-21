iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.