180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

SLV opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

