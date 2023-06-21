180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,482 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hello Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hello Group in the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hello Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hello Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,092,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Stock Down 3.9 %

MOMO stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Hello Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Hello Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Hello Group from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

