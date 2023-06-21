Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 54.3% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,135,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $211.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $151.54 and a 1 year high of $219.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

