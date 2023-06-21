Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after buying an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

PayPal Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

