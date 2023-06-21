Dfpg Investments LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 309.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after acquiring an additional 122,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NOC opened at $454.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $451.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.65. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

