Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $211.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.28. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.01 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

