Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 239.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.15. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.