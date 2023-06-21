Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,416,000 after purchasing an additional 227,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65,306 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,188,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,443,000 after acquiring an additional 735,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $181.05 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $183.30. The company has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.48 and its 200-day moving average is $170.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

