iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $185.11 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.42.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

