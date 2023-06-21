Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BDX opened at $256.60 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

