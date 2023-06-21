Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 125 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,984,000 after acquiring an additional 837,121 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Raymond James by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after acquiring an additional 591,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.2 %

RJF opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.91.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.86.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

