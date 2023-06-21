Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 837 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $469.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $487.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

