Sage Investment Advisers LLC Sells 222 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 7.5% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on V. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.
Visa Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE V opened at $226.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.89. The firm has a market cap of $424.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
