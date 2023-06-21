Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 50 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $340.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.24 and its 200-day moving average is $334.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

