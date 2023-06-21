Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $289.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.04. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

