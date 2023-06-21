Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $25.83 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after acquiring an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insider Activity

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $226.39 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.80 and its 200 day moving average is $222.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

