UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,027 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $469.39 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $487.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

