Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. East Coast Asset Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

