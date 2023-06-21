My DeFi Pet Market Cap Reaches $787,420.37 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $787,420.37 and $192,942.61 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

