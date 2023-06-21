Conflux Market Cap Achieves $641.57 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. Conflux has a total market cap of $641.57 million and $204.64 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,976,429,138 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,976,359,389.371005 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21670114 USD and is up 20.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $180,092,161.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

