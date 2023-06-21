Blur Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $30.15 million and $33.24 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 704,128,043.1887367 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.36246979 USD and is up 4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $30,586,895.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

