UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,175 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.