UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average of $98.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

