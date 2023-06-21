JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,023 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.21% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after buying an additional 522,357 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after buying an additional 443,506 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,463,000 after buying an additional 190,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.