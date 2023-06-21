JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,023 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.21% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after buying an additional 522,357 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after buying an additional 443,506 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,463,000 after buying an additional 190,270 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
