233,237 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 233,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,000. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.25% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 662,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 87,327 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94.

