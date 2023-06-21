UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,442,000 after buying an additional 1,121,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,885,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,510,000 after buying an additional 76,923 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,115,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,314,000 after acquiring an additional 652,158 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

