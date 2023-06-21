UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after purchasing an additional 398,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $136.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

