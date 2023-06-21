UMB Bank n.a. Sells 421 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $244.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.52 and a 200 day moving average of $231.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

