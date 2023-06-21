UMB Bank n.a. Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 38,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,218,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,639,000 after purchasing an additional 119,810 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average of $112.58.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.