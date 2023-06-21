UMB Bank n.a. Buys 99,378 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1,362.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,378 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Block were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 2.0% during the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 1.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,077 shares of company stock valued at $13,045,378. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

